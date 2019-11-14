Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

EU migration chief warns Bosnia of looming winter crisis

International
Posted: / Updated:

In this photo taken Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, Bosnian border police officers guard migrants after making the illegal crossing from Serbia by the Drina river, the natural border between Bosnia and Serbia, near eastern Bosnian town of Zvornik, Bosnia. Bosnian border police are warning they cannot contain migratory pressures along the country’s eastern border with Serbia, warning the situation could easily escalate and put in danger the overall stability of their politically fragile nation. (AP Photo/Eldar Emric)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top migration official is warning Bosnian authorities of a likely humanitarian crisis this winter due to appalling conditions in overcrowded migrant camps in the country.

EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos called Thursday for the closure of the Vucjak camp near Bihac in northwest Bosnia, an old landfill site located near a minefield.

Avramopoulos says adequate accommodation must be provided for around 8,000 migrants “to prevent a major humanitarian crisis in the coming winter.”

He says the EU has given Bosnia over 36 million euros ($40 million) in aid, but that conditions at Vucjak are so bad that “no EU financial support can, or will be, provided for it.”

An estimated 50,000 migrants have crossed Bosnia since last year bound for the EU.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

49°F Overcast Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

48°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

47°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
37°F A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

49°F Overcast Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

49°F Overcast Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
36°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories