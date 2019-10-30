Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

EU Brexit negotiator says the risk of no-deal Brexit remains

International
Posted: / Updated:
Michel Barnier

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends a debate on post-Brexit relations with United Kingdom at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. A respected British think tank slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal on Wednesday, concluding that the economy would be 3.5% smaller over the next decade compared with staying in the European Union. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator is warning that the risk of having Britain leaving the 28-nation bloc without a ratified deal still remains.

Michael Barnier said during a speech in Brussels that a no-deal Brexit “could happen at the end of January” if British lawmakers fail to ratify the new divorce agreement between the EU and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The EU has allowed Britain to delay its Brexit departure up to Jan. 31. Britain, meanwhile, is holding a new election on Dec. 12.

Once the divorce deal is ratified, Britain will remain inside the bloc’s single market and bound by its rules until the end of December 2020, while the two sides devise a new trade relationship during a transition period.

Barnier said a no-deal Brexit “could also happen at the end of 2020.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

45°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

43°F Broken Clouds Feels like 35°
Wind
20 mph NNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

43°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

46°F Overcast Feels like °
Wind
mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

47°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar