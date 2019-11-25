Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

EU agencies, service providers take down IS propaganda

International

by: MIKE CORDER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A concerted crackdown on the Islamic State’s online propaganda machine has dealt a serious blow to the extremist group’s official news agency and communications channels, European law enforcement officials said Monday.

A four-day operation took down thousands of items, including accounts and information linked to the Amaq agency, which spreads IS propaganda and news, the officials said.

“If they want to come back on the same level they were before, it will take a huge effort,” said Eric Van Der Sypt, a spokesman for the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office. “We will see how they recuperate.”

The operation was coordinated by the law enforcement and judicial cooperation agencies of the European Union — Europol and Eurojust — and involved police and prosecutors from Spain and Belgium.

Experts at Europol identified more than 26,000 items of IS propaganda and referred them to nine online service providers including Google and Telegram to have them taken offline.

A man suspected of spreading IS propaganda was arrested in Spain.

Telegram’s encrypted communications app has often been used by extremists.

Europol praised Telegram, saying the company has worked hard to “root out the abusers of the platform by both bolstering its technical capacity in countering malicious content and establishing close partnerships with international organizations such as Europol.”

Underscoring the importance of the online action, Belgian prosecutor Patrick Willocx said that Islamic State propaganda “can be directly linked to the radicalization of European citizens or foreign terrorist fighters.”

The action that began Nov. 21 appeared to have an immediate effect.

JihadScope, which monitors jihadi activity across the internet, reported Nov. 22 that Islamic State-linked media outlet “Quraysh” was reporting the deletion of thousands of pro-IS accounts on Telegram and the extremist group’s media activists were telling supporters “to create multiple accounts, some for continued engagement & some to back up archives of terror content, videos etc.”

One of the group’s media arms, the Naser News Agency, which often carries the group’s statements, last posted on Nov. 21.

____

Associated Press writer Bassem Mroue in Beirut contributed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
60°F Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
60°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories