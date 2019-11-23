Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Ethiopia’s Sidama people vote to create regional state

International

by: ELIAS MESERET, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian authorities say the Sidama people in the south have voted overwhelmingly in favor of regional statehood. The vote could inspire others and cause further fragmentation of ethnic groups in Africa’s second most populous country while its Nobel Peace Prize-winning leader urges national unity.

The National Election Board on Saturday said 98.5% of people voted for regional statehood while just 1.48% voted to remain within the Southern regional state. Official results show voter turnout was 99.8%.

The Sidama make up about 4% of Ethiopia’s population.

A consortium of civil society organizations described Wednesday’s referendum as peaceful, but it alleged some polling stations weren’t transparent.

Some voters told The Associated Press those in the “remain” camp were intimidated. They spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear for their safety.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
42°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories