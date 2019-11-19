Live Now
EasyJet says it will operate net-zero carbon flights

FILE – In this Thursday Oct. 18, 2012 file photo, passengers board a London-bound EasyJet flight at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, Netherlands. European budget airline easyJet said Tuesday Nov. 19, 2019, that it will become the first major carrier to operate net-zero carbon flights, offsetting carbon emissions from the fuel used on every flight. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

LONDON (AP) — European budget airline easyJet says it will become the first major carrier to operate net-zero carbon flights, offsetting carbon emissions from the fuel used on every flight.

The company says Tuesday it will offset the carbon “by investing in projects that include planting trees or protecting against deforestation.’’ The cost of the program is estimated at 25 million pounds ($32 million).

The airline described the effort as an “interim measure” while new technologies are being developed, including efforts to develop hybrid and electric planes. The measure is part of other initiatives to reduce emissions, such as using a single engine when taxiing.

EasyJet says that as part of a goal to de-carbonize aviation, it has signed a preliminary deal with Airbus to jointly research hybrid and electric aircraft.

