Dutch police detain 2 teens in train shooting investigation

International
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say they have detained two 15-year-old boys in an investigation into the possible shooting of two trains.

Police in the southern city of Breda tweeted late Friday that the boys had BB pistols with them when they were detained on suspicion of damaging the trains.

Authorities launched an investigation after windows were damaged on a passenger train traveling from the city of Tilburg to nearby Breda, close to the border with Belgium, and on another train that arrived in Eindhoven.

Police tweeted that both trains “could possibly have been shot.”

Nobody on either train was injured.

