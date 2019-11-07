Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Drought parches southern Africa, millions faced with hunger

International

by: ANDREW MELDRUM, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Oct, 27, 2019, photo, a bird stands on a sun-baked pool that used to be a perennial water supply in Mana Pools National Park, Zimbabwe. Elephants, zebras, hippos, impalas, buffaloes and many other wildlife are stressed by lack of food and water in the park, whose very name comes from the four pools of water normally filled by the flooding Zambezi River each rainy season, and where wildlife traditionally drink. The word “mana” means four in the Shona language. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — An estimated 45 million people are threatened with hunger by a severe drought strangling wide stretches of southern Africa.

Emergency food deliveries are planned for parts of South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe and other countries hard hit by a combination of low rainfall and high temperatures.

“We are witnessing millions of already poor people facing extreme food insecurity and exhausting their reserves because of compounding climate shocks that hit already vulnerable communities hardest. They need help urgently,” said Nellie Nyang’wa, southern Africa director for the international aid agency, Oxfam.

“The scale of the drought devastation across southern Africa is staggering.”

Parts of Zimbabwe have had the lowest rainfall since 1981, contributing to making more than 5.5 million at risk of extreme food insecurity, Oxfam said in a report released Thursday.

Zambia’s rich maize-growing area has been hit hard and exports are now banned; 2.3 million people there are food-insecure, according to Oxfam and the Zambia Red Cross. The drought is also worsening food availability in Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, Madagascar and Namibia, Oxfam said.

Southern Africa has received normal rainfall in just one of the past five growing seasons, which particularly hits the small-scale farmers who depend on rain for their crops, the U.N. World Food Program said last week. The U.N. food agencies plan to distribute emergency food aid to 11 million people in the coming months.

Two cataclysmic cyclones hit Mozambique, Zimbabwe and other southern African countries early this year, wiping out crops of maize and other staple crops. Without normal rainfall, subsistence farmers are hard-pressed to recover from the destruction caused by the tropical storms.

“The successive mixture of drought and flooding has been catastrophic for many communities. In most of the affected areas there isn’t enough drinking water, which means that people and animals — both livestock and wildlife — are having to use the same water points,” said Kaitano Chungu, Secretary General of the Zambia Red Cross.

“This is unacceptable as it exposes people to diseases and creates a heightened risk of animal attacks.”

Some families in the worst-affected areas are surviving the food shortage by eating wild fruits and roots, Chungu said.

The drought has also affected the region’s wildlife. At least 105 elephants have died in Zimbabwe as a result of lack of water and vegetation, according to Zimbabwe’s National Parks.

___

Follow Africa news at https://twitter.com/AP_Africa

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

71°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
58°F Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories