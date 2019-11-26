Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Dresden officials: Jewel thieves stole less than feared

International
Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provide by the State Art Collection in Dresden on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, shows an Epaulette of the Diamond Rose set that were stolen from the Green Vault early Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 morning in Dresden, Germany. (Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden/Juergen Karpinski via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — The thieves who carried out a nighttime robbery of a German museum’s unique collection of 18th century jewels got away with less than initially feared, officials in the eastern city of Dresden said Tuesday.

The director of Dresden’s Green Vault, Dirk Syndram, said the thieves who broke into the museum early Monday seemed to have only snatched what they could reach through holes punched with an ax into three compartments of a display cabinet before making a hasty exit.

Among the items taken were a large diamond brooch, a diamond epaulette, and other treasures, Syndram said.

He didn’t give a complete list of what was gone and said only that the losses were culturally “priceless.”

Of some 100 dazzling pieces, many were left behind, including diamond-encrusted shoe buckles and buttons, the queen’s pearl necklaces, and a diamond-studded sword.

“You don’t see me relieved, but still far less frustrated than I felt yesterday when police said the glass case was empty,” Syndram told reporters. “It’s not empty.”

The Green Vault is one of the world’s oldest museums. It was established in 1723 and contains the treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony, comprising around 4,000 objects of gold, precious stones and other materials.

The governor of Saxony described the robbery as a blow to the German state’s cultural heritage.

The museum has resisted suggestions it had taken the security of the priceless artefacts lightly but said measures would be reviewed.

“At the moment our main goal should be to put all energy into getting back the stolen works,” said Dresden’s State Art Collections director, Marion Ackermann.

___

Virtual tour of burgled room: https://gruenes-gewoelbe.skd.museum/en/exhibitions/historisches-gruenes-gewoelbe/

Recent major art and jewelry robberies in Europe: https://apnews.com/f99e5c65dd1a48d9afd0b98a89be8b8b

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories