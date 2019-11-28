Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Denmark court finds 3 men guilty for buying drones for IS

International
Posted: / Updated:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Copenhagen court has found three men guilty of helping a terror organization by buying drones and components on behalf of the Islamic State group. The items were meant to be used in combat actions in Syria and Iraq.

The Copenhagen City Court said Thursday that the men, two of whom are Danish citizens, bought hobby planes, drones and thermal cameras as well as components, tools and accessories in Denmark between 2013 and 2017. The items were shipped to IS.

All were cleared of terror charges and face prison terms of up to six years. Sentencing is expected next month.

The identities of the men, who claimed their innocence, were not released by the court.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

63°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Some passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
49°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories