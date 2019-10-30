Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Denmark allows Russia-Germany gas pipeline

International

by: JAN M. OLSEN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark said Wednesday that it is giving permission for a joint German-Russian underwater gas pipeline to be laid to through its territory, in a blow to the United States, which had fiercely opposed the project.

The decision by the Danish Energy Agency to approve the Nord Stream 2 pipeline’s route is a victory for the governments of Russia and Germany, which had staunchly supported it.

The plan is to transport natural gas about 1,200-kilometers (746-miles) through the Baltic Sea from Russia to Europe has come under fire from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration and several European countries, who argue that it could increase Europe’s dependence on Russia as a supplier of energy.

The government agency said it had granted a permit to Switzerland-based Nord Stream 2 “to construct a section of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines on the Danish continental shelf southeast of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.”

Washington, which wants to sell its liquefied natural gas to Europe, has threatened sanctions against companies involved in the undersea pipeline.

While the pipeline is wholly owned by Russian gas giant Gazprom, half of the project’s 8 billion euro ($8.9 billion) cost is covered by five European energy and chemicals companies including Shell, BASF and ENGIE.

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy which is also the world’s biggest importer of natural gas, already relies heavily on Russian gas. So far, Chancellor Angela Merkel has deftly kept the pipeline off the table while imposing sanctions against Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

Asked whether any political obstacles to the project remain after the Danish decision, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said: “We have always said that there is a political dimension to Nord Stream 2, and we have always said that gas transit through Ukraine must have a future.”

Seibert noted that Merkel discussed the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin two days ago, and said Germany continues to support three-way talks between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission on gas transit.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline starts in Russia and passes through Finnish, Swedish, Danish and German marine areas before going ashore at the German coast. It can transport 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year. 

Russia, Finland, Sweden and Germany earlier have issued permits.

___

Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories