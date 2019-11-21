Live Now
Cyprus rescues 120 Syrian migrants aboard boat

International
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus police say 120 Syrian migrants have been housed at a reception center after arriving from Turkey aboard a boat.

Police said Thursday that the 97 men, 20 children — including 14 unaccompanied minors — and three women told authorities they each paid people traffickers $4,000 (3,620 euros) for a spot on the boat.

Their vessel was spotted Wednesday sailing off Cape Greco on the southeastern tip of the island nation and was escorted to an area harbor.

The migrants said they set sail from Turkey’s southern port city of Mersin after crossing the Syrian-Turkish border on separate dates.

Cyprus officials say a migrant influx is taxing the small country’s ability to host so many arrivals and is asking fellow European Union member states to share the burden.

