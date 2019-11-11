Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Court orders Dutch state to repatriate children from Syria

International
Posted: / Updated:

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court says the government must attempt to bring home children whose mothers traveled to Syria to join Islamic extremist groups.

The decision Monday at a court in The Hague came in a case filed by lawyers on behalf of 23 women and their 56 children who are housed in camps in northern Syria.

The court has ruled that “the children are not responsible for the actions of their parents, however serious they are.”

The government has long said it is too dangerous to go to Syria to repatriate Dutch citizens.

The court says the government must “use all possible means,” including an offer of U.S. help to repatriate the children. But it also says the state “cannot be ordered to take serious security risks.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
35°F Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories