Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Colombia condemns vandalism of menorah monument

International
Posted: / Updated:

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The Colombian government and Israel’s ambassador have condemned the vandalism of a menorah monument in Bogota.

The foreign ministry on Friday described the defacement of the monument on Israel State Avenue in the Colombian capital as an expression of “intolerance and hate.”

Israeli Ambassador Christian Cantor tweeted a photograph of the stone monument. It shows a swastika painted in orange on the base of the monument and the engraved word “Israel” is covered in paint.

Cantor has thanked Colombia for its statement of solidarity and says efforts to fight anti-Semitism will continue.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar