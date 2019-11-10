Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Climate protesters stage sit-in at Berlin’s Tegel airport

International
Posted: / Updated:

Climate activists block the entrance hall of the Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Dozens of people, many dressed in penguin costumes, are staging a sit-in at Berlin’s Tegel airport to protest against greenhouse gas emissions from air travel.

About 50 members of the group Am Boden Bleiben — German for “stay grounded” — gathered Sunday in the airport’s main entrance and were quickly surrounded by police.

Climate activists argue that air travel is disproportionately responsible for emissions of carbon dioxide and other gases blamed for global warming and should be drastically reduced in countries where alternative means of transport are available.

Airport spokesman Hannes Hoenemann said the protest had “no impact” on flights.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories