Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Climate activists nab Macron portraits, divide French judges

International

by: NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug.25, 2019 file photo, demonstrators hold up upside down portraits of French President Emmanuel Macron during a protest in Bayonne, France. One by one, environmental activists around France have been taking portraits of President Emmanuel Macron down from scattered town halls this year. The portrait-removers, have been facing trials around the country, with some fined, others released. An appeals court in Lyon is reconsidering the first conviction handed down over portrait removal Tuesday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)

LYON, France (AP) — Is stealing a presidential portrait a prison-worthy crime? Or a laudable act of civil disobedience?

Courts around France are grappling with this question in response to an unusual new environmental movement that’s aiming to press French President Emmanuel Macron to do more to fight climate change.

One by one, activists have removed Macron’s official portraits from more than 130 town halls this year, from the foothills of the Alps to the Left Bank of Paris. Activists argue that the centrist, business-friendly leader isn’t acting boldly enough to cut emissions. They say France has lagged on its international commitments to increase renewable energy use.

The portrait-removers have faced trials around the country, with some fined, others acquitted. The latest trial was last week in Lyon, with a new one coming this week.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar