Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Greece for visit

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, participants cheer beneath a large portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Greece on an official visit meant to deepen economic ties between the two countries.

Xi is due to meet President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, who visited China last May, and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday. Xi and Mitsotakis met a few days ago, at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

Xi and Mitsotakis will visit the port of Piraeus, Greece’s largest and majority owned by Chinese port operator Cosco. It is the biggest Chinese investment in Greece and Cosco recently received approval for a new investment plan that includes building a new cargo terminal.

Xi will also attend the opening of Bank of China’s first branch in the country.

Before departing from Athens on Tuesday, Xi will visit the Acropolis Museum.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with periods of light rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
35°F Windy with periods of light rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

71°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with rain likely. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Windy with rain likely. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy...showers and thundershowers early, then mostly cloudy with light rain possible after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Windy...showers and thundershowers early, then mostly cloudy with light rain possible after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories