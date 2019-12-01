Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

China accuses UN rights chief of inflaming Hong Kong unrest

International

by: EILEEN NG, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A protester throws a rock at a riot police van as it leaves a road in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of silver-haired activists joined young Hong Kong protesters for a unity rally Saturday, vowing that their monthslong movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy in the Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

HONG KONG (AP) — China accused the U.N. high commissioner for human rights of emboldening “radical violence” in Hong Kong by suggesting the city’s leader conduct an investigation into reports of excessive use of force by police.

The back and forth came ahead of three marches on Sunday in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The U.N. commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, wrote in an opinion piece Saturday in the South China Morning Post that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s government must prioritize “meaningful, inclusive” dialogue to resolve the crisis.

She urged Lam to hold an “independent and impartial judge-led investigation” into police conduct of protests. It has been one of key demands of pro-democracy demonstrations that have roiled the territory since June.

China’s U.N. mission in Geneva said that Bachelet’s article interferes in the internal affairs of China and exerts pressure on the city’s government and police, which “will only embolden the rioters to conduct more severe radical violence.”

It said Bachelet made “inappropriate comments” on the situation in Hong Kong and that the Chinese side had lodged a strong protest in response.

Since the unrest broke, protesters have disrupted traffic, smashed public facilities and pro-China shops, and hurled gasoline bombs in pitched battles with riot police who have responded with volleys of tear gas and water cannons.

The occupation of several universities by protesters earlier this month after fiery clashes with police capped one of the most violent chapters in the turmoil, which has contributed to the city’s first recession in a decade.

On Sunday morning, about 200 people marched chanting “No more tear gas” outside government headquarters.

They leaned a pole with an American flag that flapped in the wind over a high metal gate, while the Chinese and Hong Kong flags flew on tall poles in front of the entrance.

A second march will head to the American Consulate to thank the U.S. for approving legislation aimed at holding Hong Kong and Chinese officials accountable for any human rights abuses in the semi-autonomous territory.

Another march has been called in the Tsim Sha Tsui district near Polytechnic University, the site of the last fierce clashes with police two weeks ago.

The city has a period of relative calm since then, though police skirmished with some protesters near Prince Edward subway station on Saturday night.

Lam has appealed for the current calm to continue but refused to bow to protesters’ demands, which include free elections for her post and the legislature as well as an independent probe into police conduct.

Hong Kong police have arrested 5,890 people as a result of the protests.

On Saturday, hundreds of silver-haired activists joined young protesters for a unity rally, vowing that their movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy.

The rally at a park downtown was among several peaceful gatherings by protesters this week to keep up pressure on the government following a local election victory by the pro-democracy bloc and the gaining of U.S. support for their cause.

“The government is still stubborn. Every one of us, young and old, must contribute in our own way. The movement will not stop,” said a 63-year-old woman who identified herself as Mrs. Tam.

Some protesters returned to the streets Saturday night, using metal fences, cartons and bricks to block traffic in the Mongkok area in Kowloon. Dozens had gathered there to mark three months since police stormed a subway car in Prince Edward station and hit passengers with batons and pepper spray. Most left after police reportedly fired pepper balls and issued warnings.

___

Associated Press journalist Dake Kang contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories