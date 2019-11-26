Live Now
Caught on camera: Earthquake hits Albania

International
A strong earthquake shook Albania early Tuesday, killing at least eight people, injuring 300 and collapsing buildings.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude-6.4 quake, which struck just before 4 a.m. local time, had an epicenter 19 miles northwest of the capital, Tirana, at a depth of 12 miles.

Scores of aftershocks included three with preliminary magnitudes of between 5.1 and 5.4.

The quake collapsed at least three apartment buildings while people slept, and rescue crews were working to free people believed trapped.

There was no indication as to how many people might still be buried in the rubble.

