Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Catalan poet Joan Margarit wins Spain’s Cervantes Prize

International
Posted: / Updated:

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government announced Thursday that Catalan poet Joan Margarit won the 2019 Cervantes Prize, the Spanish-speaking world’s highest literary honor.

Margarit, who is also an architect, has published more than 20 volumes of poetry — mainly in Catalan but also in Spanish. The 81-year-old has won several awards for his verse, including the Pablo Neruda prize in Chile.

“If a poem cannot console a person in a difficult situation then it is not worth anything,” Margarit told Spanish news agency Europa Press after hearing he had won the Cervantes Prize.

The jury said Margarit “has enriched both the Spanish and the Catalan language and represents the plurality of our culture.”

Catalan, along with Spanish, is spoken in Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia.

The award for Margarit comes amid an increase in tensions in Catalonia over its separatist movement.

Asked about the political situation in Catalonia, the poet said he was “tired” of it.

The 125,000-euro ($137,600) award generally alternates between Spanish and Latin American writers.

Uruguayan poet Ida Vitale won in 2018.

The prizes are presented each April 23 on the anniversary of the death in 1616 of Miguel de Cervantes, author of “Don Quixote,” in a ceremony attended by King Felipe VI.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

49°F Overcast Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

49°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

47°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
37°F A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

49°F Overcast Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

49°F Overcast Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
36°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories