Business chief concerned about UK parties’ economic policies

LONDON (AP) — A senior British business leader has raised concerns about the economic policies of the two main parties in next month’s election, describing 2020 as the most important year in a generation due to uncertainty over Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Confederation of British Industry Director-General Carolyn Fairbairn told Sky News on Sunday that Labour’s plans will “crack the foundations of our economy,” while the Conservative Party’s immigration plan risks creating a labor shortage.

Fairbairn expressed concern about Labour’s plans for government ownership of some industries just days after the party pledged to nationalize part of the former telephone monopoly BT in order to provide free fiber-optic broadband.

She also rejected Conservative immigration plans, saying that targeting only the “brightest and best’’ ignores the fact the U.K. needs laborers as well as architects.

