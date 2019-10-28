Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Bulgaria expels Russian diplomat that it accused of spying

International
Posted: / Updated:

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria has expelled a Russian diplomat accused by the prosecutor’s office of spying.

Bulgaria’s foreign ministry said Monday it had asked the Russian ambassador in Sofia to recall a diplomat accused of spying. The prosecutor’s office said it had received information from the national security agency about the diplomat and an investigation “fully confirmed the allegations.”

It said since Sept. 2018, the Russian diplomat – first secretary at Moscow’s embassy in Sofia — had regular meetings with Bulgarians, including a senior official with access to classified information about Bulgaria, the EU and NATO, and had offered them compensation in exchange for the information.

Bulgaria, Moscow’s closest ally during the Cold War, has joined NATO and the European Union in the last decade but is still almost totally dependent on Russian energy supplies.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Crowley

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
59°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
59°F A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

69°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
59°F A few passing clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Sidebar

Trending Stories