Buckingham Palace: Queen’s new outfits won’t use real fur

International
FILE – In this Nov. 28, 1952 file photo, Britain;s Queen Elizabeth II, wearing an ermine coat over her full-skirted evening dress, arrives at Royal Festival Hall in London to attend the St. Cecilia’s Day concert. Buckingham Palace says new outfits designed for Queen Elizabeth II will not use real fur. The palace said Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 the decision does not mean the queen will dispose of fur outfits she already has. The decision pleased animal rights activists who have sometimes criticized the monarch for the fur pieces in her collection of designer clothes. (AP Photo, File)

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says new outfits designed for Queen Elizabeth II will not use real fur.

The palace said Wednesday the decision does not mean the queen will dispose of all the fur outfits she already has. The palace statement says “the queen will continue to re-wear existing outfits in her wardrobe.”

The decision pleased animal rights activists, who have sometimes criticized the monarch for the fur pieces in her collection of designer clothes.

Claire Bass, director of the Humane Society International/UK, says “we are thrilled Her Majesty has officially gone fur-free.” She says the queen’s decision will send a positive message that fur is no longer considered fashionable.

