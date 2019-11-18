Bridge collapses in southwest France; 1 dead, 1 missing

Breaking News
International

by: Associated Press

The road suspension bridge linking the towns of Mirepoix-sur-Tarn and Bessieres, after it collapsed with several vehicles into the Tarn river about 30 kilometres (18 miles) north of the city of Toulouse, in southwest France, Monday Nov. 18, 2019. One 15-year old girl is confirmed dead, and four people were rescued, but several others are feared missing, after the collapse of the bridge the fire service said. (Olivier Le Corre via AP)

PARIS (AP) — Authorities say a bridge has collapsed in rural southwest France, killing a 15-year-old girl and leaving at least one person missing.

Toulouse prosecutor Dominique Alzeari said the girl’s mother was rescued by witnesses after several vehicles, including hers, fell into the Tarn River on Monday morning near the village of Mirepoix-sur-Tarn.

He said rescuers were still searching for a truck driver whose vehicle also fell in the river. He said five people were injured in the collapse, including two firefighters at the scene.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, on a visit to Senegal, deplored the “tragic accident.” The bridge had been renovated in 2003 and its last safety check was in 2017.

An investigation into the cause of the collapse has been opened.

