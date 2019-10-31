Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Brazil police arrest 8 in US illegal immigration scheme

International
Posted: / Updated:

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police have arrested eight suspected members of a criminal syndicate that allegedly coordinated illegal entry into the United States for people from Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries.

Federal police said Thursday that the foreigners heading for the U.S. flew to Sao Paulo’s international airport. Some also came from India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

They were allegedly received by the suspects and provided with fake travel documents, then began an overland journey to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Brazilian police say the group had “complete control of the entire clandestine route” as well as contacts in the various countries and continents that were involved.

The investigation started in May 2018 after Brazilian police began collaborating with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar