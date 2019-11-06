Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Bolivian police fight protesters near presidential palace

International
Posted: / Updated:

A riot police prepare to launch tear gas to disperse demonstrators who are against the reelection of President Evo Morales, in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Opponents challenged an official count that showed Morales winning with 47% of the vote and a margin of just over 10 percentage points over his nearest competitor, enough to avoid the need for a runoff against a united opposition. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Police in Bolivia have fought protesters trying to march on the presidential palace following the country’s disputed election.

Police fired tear gas to push back stone-throwing demonstrators during clashes late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Also Tuesday, backers of Bolivian President Evo Morales blocked the arrival of opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho to the capital of La Paz. The government flew him back to his home city.

Camacho has been leading protests in Santa Cruz, the country’s most populous city, demanding Morales step aside following the Oct. 20 election.

Opponents challenge an official count that showed Morales winning by a margin big enough to avoid the need for a runoff against a united opposition.

Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous president, accuses the opposition of trying to stage a coup.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar