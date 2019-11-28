Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Bolivia to renew Israel ties after rupture under Morales

International

by: PAOLA FLORES, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Karen Longaric

Bolivia’s Foreign Minister Karen Longaric attends a press conference introducing the newly appointed ambassador to the United States, at the Foreign Ministry in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia said Thursday it will restore diplomatic ties with Israel, a decade after then-President Evo Morales severed relations because of an Israeli military offensive in Gaza.

The renewal of ties with Israel was announced by interim Foreign Minister Karen Longaric as part of an overhaul of Bolivia’s foreign policy following Morales’ resignation this month.

Many Israeli tourists visited Bolivia before Morales cut off relations with Israel, and the hope is that they will return, Longaric said.

Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, welcomed the Bolivian announcement.

He said Israel’s Foreign Ministry had worked for a lengthy period to restore relations.

The ouster of Bolivia’s former “hostile” president, Morales, and replacement with a “friendly government” had also made it possible, Katz said.

Bolivia’s interim government has also named Walter Oscar Serrate Cuellar as the new ambassador to the United States after an 11-year diplomatic rupture.

Morales, who espoused socialism, claimed victory in an Oct. 20 presidential election. But opposition protesters alleged fraud and the military turned on Morales, forcing him to resign and seek asylum in Mexico.

___

Associated Press journalist Josef Federman in Jerusalem contributed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

63°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Some passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
49°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories