25 injured in Swedish blast that hits 2 apartment buildings

A view of damaged balconies and windows at a block of flats that were hit by an explosion, in Linkoping, Sweden, Friday, June 7, 2019. A blast ripped through two adjacent apartment buildings in a southern Sweden city on Friday, police said. There were unconfirmed reports of people with minor injuries. (Jeppe Gustafsson/TT News Agency via AP)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A powerful explosion ripped through two adjacent apartment buildings in a southern Swedish city on Friday, slightly injuring 25 people, officials said. The cause of the blast wasn’t immediately known.

“So far, it is unclear what exploded and what the location for the blast was,” police spokesman Bjorn Oberg told a news conference, adding forensic teams were still at work.

Police had no suspect and no one has been arrested.

Kim Berg, a spokesman for the region’s hospitals, said two people remain hospitalized in stable condition. Victims mainly suffered cuts from splintered and flying glass or were treated for shock.

The explosion blew out dozens of windows and destroyed balconies in the buildings in central Linkoping, about 175 kilometers (110 miles) southwest of Stockholm. One of the buildings has five stories, while the other has four.

A total of 109 apartments had their windows and balconies damaged, said Johan Edwardsson of the Linkoping municipality, adding “many won’t be able to move home tonight.”

Police said a bomb squad had been deployed to the area as a precaution after the blast, which occurred shortly after 9 a.m. The area was sealed off by police.

“As for now, we don’t have any information to believe this is terror-related,” Oberg said, adding there were not aware of any threat.