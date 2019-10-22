Live Now
Berlin state government agrees on 5-year rent freeze

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, April 4, 2019, file photo, Apartment buildings in the district Mitte photographed from the television tower in Berlin, Germany. Berlin’s state government has agreed on a rent freeze for five years to counter rising rents in one of Germany’s hottest real estate markets. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s state Cabinet has agreed on a rent freeze for five years to counter rising rents in one of Germany’s hottest real estate markets.

The German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that Berlin’s left-wing coalition government wants to freeze the rent for apartments that were built before 2014.

Only a minority of Berliners own their homes or apartments, and rent has been rising sharply in the German capital in recent years, forcing many to move outside the city.

The city had been a low-rent mecca after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 opened the gates to the economically depressed former communist east of the city.

That gave rise to an influx of artists and others seeking a more bohemian way of life.

The proposal needs state parliament approval.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

