Austria: 7 people probed over ‘Ibiza’ video scandal

International
BERLIN (AP) — Austrian prosecutors say they have opened criminal investigations against seven people in connection with a video that triggered the collapse of the government earlier this year but that there’s no evidence so far that foreign powers were behind it.

Vienna prosecutors said Tuesday that the suspects are being investigated on allegations of making illegal recordings, forgery, attempted blackmail and serious fraud.

The so-called Ibiza video, which showed Austria’s then-vice chancellor appearing to offer favors to a purported Russian investor in return for her supporting his far-right Freedom Party, was leaked to German media in May.

Prosecutors said it was earlier offered for sale unsuccessfully to several persons.

They added that investigations “produced no evidence that criminal organizations or foreign intelligence agencies were involved in the planning and production of the video.”

