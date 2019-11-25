Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Auschwitz museum hits milestone of 1M social media followers

International
Posted: / Updated:

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial museum has reached 1 million followers on social media and is hailing that milestone as it works to educate the world about the crimes committed by Nazi forces during World War II.

The memorial is located in southern Poland, which was under German occupation during the war. The state-run institution said the number of followers worldwide that it has on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram combined hit 1 million Monday.

Pawel Sawicki, a museum official who runs the social media accounts, credited celebrities and media figures for helping to spread word about its education mission.

He noted that Mark Hamill, the American actor who played Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” films, once tweeted: “It may be difficult, but @AuschwitzMuseum is the most important account I’ve ever followed.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
60°F Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
60°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar