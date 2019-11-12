Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Apparent pirate attack on ship in Mexico wounds 2 Italians

International
Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican navy says two Italian crew members were wounded in an attack by armed assailants who boarded their ship in the Gulf of Mexico.

The pirate attack was apparently carried out by several armed men who approached the Italian-flagged ship Rema in two fishing boats.

The Mexican navy said Tuesday that one Italian suffered a blow to the head, and the other was shot. It did not comment on their condition.

The navy says it dispatched a fast boat to the site of the attack late Monday off the coast of Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche.

The southern Gulf of Mexico has seen an increasing number of pirate attacks on oil platforms and boats in recent years.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

35°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

37°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

35°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

35°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
39°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

35°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories