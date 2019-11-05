Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Anti-police violence surges in the tough suburbs of Paris

International

by: JOHN LEICESTER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PARIS (AP) — A resurgence of anti-police violence has emerged in the long-troubled towns around Paris, signs that lawlessness still simmers in the French urban hotspots that exploded in three weeks of rioting in 2005.

Unrest on Saturday night in Chanteloup-les-Vignes and recent flare-ups in other tough neighborhoods west of Paris have not matched the intensity or destructiveness of the unrest that spread to hundreds of towns in 2005.But French authorities are alarmed because the violence appears pre-planned, with ambushes deliberately set to target police.

Police union officials suspect that rival gangs from different tough neighborhoods are competing for bragging rights in their attacks on police and are reveling in the media coverage that their violence is generating.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar