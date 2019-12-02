Live Now
Amazon pulls Auschwitz ‘Christmas ornaments’ after protest

International
FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon’s fast-growing advertising business is becoming a problem for some shoppers. Sponsored ads are flooding Amazon’s search results, making it harder to find the products customers are searching for. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Amazon said Monday it has removed “Christmas ornaments” and other merchandise bearing the images of Auschwitz that had been available on its online site.

Amazon said in a statement that “all sellers must follow our selling guidelines” and that those who do not will be removed.

The move comes after the Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum on Sunday appealed to Amazon to remove the merchandise, which also included an Auschwitz bottle opener and a Birkenau “massacre” mouse pad.

It said that, “Selling ‘Christmas ornaments’ with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful.”

Many others on Twitter voiced outrage.

On Monday, the state memorial said it was still calling on another online outlet, Wish Shopping, to stop selling the products.

Nazi Germany killed 1.1 million people at the death camp, most of them Jews, during its occupation of Poland during World War II.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

