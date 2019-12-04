Live Now
All 14 seamen saved from crippled freighter in Aegean gale

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say rescuers have safely evacuated all 14 crew members of a crippled cargo ship that was listing heavily among gale-force winds in the Aegean Sea.

A coast guard statement says two of the New Leo’s seamen will require hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Liberian-flagged vessel radioed for help as it was sailing between the islands of Skyros and Lesbos in the central Aegean Wednesday. It had suffered engine failure and was listing after high seas displaced the steel cargo in the hold.

Three military helicopters, two naval vessels, a coast guard rescue craft and five merchant ships helped in the rescue operation.

New Leo was sailing from the Greek port of Elefsina to Turkey. It was still afloat Wednesday afternoon but listing 30 degrees.

