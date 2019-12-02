Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

France drops plan to send boats to Libyan navy

International
Posted: / Updated:

PARIS (AP) — France’s government has decided against sending six boats to Libya’s navy, amid aid groups’ concerns that the vessels would be used to take migrants to detention centers known for widespread abuses.

Eight advocacy organizations sued the government earlier this year, saying the donation of inflatable boats would violate a European embargo on Libya and make France complicit in abuse.

A French Defense Ministry official, without elaborating, referred Monday to “the situation in Libya” in explaining the decision to not go through with the delivery. The official was not authorized to be named in discussing the decision.

Lola Schulmann of Amnesty International’s France branch said the aid groups’ legal team received notice from the Defense Ministry confirming the decision.

Europe has relied heavily on the Libyan coast guard to intercept migrants.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Some passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

35°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories