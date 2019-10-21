1  of  2
Breaking News
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday Tropical Storm Nestor forms, moving toward northern Gulf Coast
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

4 suspects indicted in case of slain Slovak journalist

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE- In this Friday, March 16, 2018 file photo candles are placed in memory of slain journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova during a rally in Bratislava, Slovakia. On Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, Slovakia’s prosecutors have indicted four suspects for the slaying of an investigative reporter and his fiancee, a case that brought down the Slovak government. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia prosecutors have indicted four suspects in the slaying of an investigative reporter and his fiancee, a case that brought down the government.

The four include the alleged mastermind, a businessman who was long suspected of involvement in the crime. The prosecutors previously identified him as Marian K., omitting his full last name as is standard in Slovakia.

Reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova were fatally shot in their home on Feb. 21, 2018. Slovak authorities believe it was a contract killing linked to Kuciak’s work investigating possible government corruption.

The killings triggered major street protests and a political crisis that led to the dismissal of the national police chief and the government’s collapse.

The prosecutors previously said 70,000 euros ($78,000) was paid for the alleged contract slayings.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
58°F Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
57°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Sidebar