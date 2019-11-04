Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

3 ancient shipwrecks discovered off Aegean island of Kasos

International
Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Culture Ministry says three shipwrecks from ancient and mediaeval times and large sections of their cargoes have been discovered off the small Aegean island of Kasos.

A statement Monday said an underwater survey that ended last month also located cannons and other scattered finds — possibly from other foundered vessels that have not yet been pinpointed.

The oldest of the wrecks found was a 2,300-year-old trader. Its surviving cargo included amphorae — large jars used to transport wine, oil or foodstuffs — and fine tableware. Archaeologists also located five stone anchors in the wreck.

The two other ships dated to the 1st century B.C. and the 8th-10th century A.D.

Kasos lies between Crete and Rhodes on what is still a key trade route linking the Aegean Sea with the Middle East.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar