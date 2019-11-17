Live Now
2 jets collide after landing in Frankfurt, no one injured

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a collision between two passenger jets on the tarmac at Frankfurt Airport caused damage but left no one injured.

The Korean Air Boeing and Air Namibia Airbus planes hit each other shortly after both landed at the airport on Saturday evening.

News agency dpa reported that the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation said Sunday there were no injuries, and it wasn’t immediately possible to detail the extent of the damage to the planes. Authorities are working to determine the cause.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that Korean Air said no passengers were injured since the Air Namibia jet was “moving at low speed on the ground.” It reported that the collision affected the horizontal stabilizer of the Korean plane and the Air Namibia jet’s wingtip.

