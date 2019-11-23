Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

2 dead, 9 missing after fishing boat sinks off Morocco

International
Posted: / Updated:

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco says two people have died and nine others are missing after a fishing boat with at least 11 crew members aboard capsized off southwest Morocco.

The Moroccan Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries said the boat left the port of Tan Tan on Thursday afternoon in favorable weather without issuing any distress signals.

The bodies of two crew members were found Friday. Authorities were continuing search operations Saturday in the Atlantic Ocean, hoping to find the remaining fishermen.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the sinking.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
42°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories