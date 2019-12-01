Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

19 dead in Siberia after bus plunges onto frozen river

International
Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by dtp38rus shows the bus after plunging from a bridge over the Kuenga River, about 4900 kilometers (3100 miles) east of Moscow, 60 kilometers (38 miles) from Sretensk, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Russian emergency officials say more then 10 people were killed when their bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in eastern Siberia. (dtp38rus via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency officials say 19 people were killed when their bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in eastern Siberia.

Another 22 people were injured in the Sunday accident, Russian news agencies cited the Emergencies Ministry as saying.

Initial investigation indicates that a front wheel on the bus failed as it was crossing a bridge over the Kuenga River about 4,900 kilometers (3,100 miles) east of Moscow.

The coach-style bus landed upside down on the ice, collapsing the passenger compartment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
16 mph WNW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
15 mph WNW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories