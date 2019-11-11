Spots are still available for Innovate South, a three day business conference in Lafayette





November is National Entrepreneur month. Business owners here in Acadiana still have time to register for Innovate South. A three day conference of networking events, panel discussions, and keynote presentations focused on helping local business owners.

Spots are still available for November 14 and 15, speakers will focus on start up small business and digital marketing respectively. Attendees will learn skills on how to grow their business, create culture, and figure out your target demographic.



“This conference really focuses on what is needed in our community but also bringing in new ideas from other communities. Let’s combine what we are doing here that’s working, and see what’s working somewhere else. Hopefully that generates some new ideas to help business owners here expand upon what they are already doing,” says Destin Ortego with the Opportunity Machine.



To register visit https://www.innovatesouth.org/