Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Spots are still available for Innovate South, a three day business conference in Lafayette

News
Posted: / Updated:



November is National Entrepreneur month. Business owners here in Acadiana still have time to register for Innovate South. A three day conference of networking events, panel discussions, and keynote presentations focused on helping local business owners. 

Spots are still available for November 14 and 15, speakers will focus on start up small business and digital marketing respectively. Attendees will learn skills on how to grow their business, create culture, and figure out your target demographic.


“This conference really focuses on what is needed in our community but also bringing in new ideas from other communities. Let’s combine what we are doing here that’s working, and see what’s working somewhere else. Hopefully that generates some new ideas to help business owners here expand upon what they are already doing,” says Destin Ortego with the Opportunity Machine. 

To register visit https://www.innovatesouth.org/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
35°F Windy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and wind. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Rain and wind. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and wind. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Rain and wind. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories