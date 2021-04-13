Increased Heavy Rain Threat for Acadiana with a Low Severe Risk Too

Tuesday is starting off milder, humid, and quiet but heavy storms will become likely for Acadiana by the afternoon. There is a low risk for severe weather with a threat for isolated flash flooding too.

Showers and storms should become more numerous and widespread after 9:00 am with rain chances at 70% throughout the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has increased the risk for severe weather to their “Slight Risk” outlook. This is considered a level 2 out of a 5 for likelihood. The primary threat will be thunderstorms producing large hail. Damaging winds are possible too. The tornado threat should remain very minimal.

There is a threat for flash flooding due to the heavy rains expected today and tomorrow. I think the threat today will be for just isolated areas. Much of Acadiana will see 1-3″ inches of rain today with isolated higher amounts. Those isolated areas could see flash flooding issues.

Models are pointing to even more widespread rains for Wednesday with the possibility of a squall line moving through Acadiana. This will cause another low risk for severe weather. Rainfall totals could reach 1-3″ inches again on Wednesday with isolated higher amounts over 4″ inches.

Cloudy

Abbeville

72°F Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
70°F Information not available.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Crowley

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
69°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Thunder in the Vicinity

Opelousas

66°F Thunder in the Vicinity Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
66°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
2 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
68°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

New Iberia

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
69°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
77%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

