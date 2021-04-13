Increased Heavy Rain Threat for Acadiana with a Low Severe Risk Too

Tuesday is starting off milder, humid, and quiet but heavy storms will become likely for Acadiana by the afternoon. There is a low risk for severe weather with a threat for isolated flash flooding too.







Showers and storms should become more numerous and widespread after 9:00 am with rain chances at 70% throughout the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has increased the risk for severe weather to their “Slight Risk” outlook. This is considered a level 2 out of a 5 for likelihood. The primary threat will be thunderstorms producing large hail. Damaging winds are possible too. The tornado threat should remain very minimal.





There is a threat for flash flooding due to the heavy rains expected today and tomorrow. I think the threat today will be for just isolated areas. Much of Acadiana will see 1-3″ inches of rain today with isolated higher amounts. Those isolated areas could see flash flooding issues.

Models are pointing to even more widespread rains for Wednesday with the possibility of a squall line moving through Acadiana. This will cause another low risk for severe weather. Rainfall totals could reach 1-3″ inches again on Wednesday with isolated higher amounts over 4″ inches.