ICYMI: Natural Grocers celebrates grand opening in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Healthier food options have just become available as Natural Grocers opens its first Louisiana store here in the Hub City.

When shopping at a natural or organic grocery store, it can be very intimidating for someone trying to maintain or begin a particular diet. At Natural Grocers, the managers stated it’s not about just selling a product, but teaching customers more about the food they are consuming.

“All of my staff go through nutritional training. We have a learning system that is a continuous process,” said Robin Bugge, store manager.

The neighborhood store format has nutritional educated staff on standby. They greet and assist those searching for products specific to any diet.

“When you get here we can walk through recipes for anything we have in this store,” Bugge added.

Their shelves are filled with dietary supplements whose products meet strict quality guidelines.

“You can have an interaction with them about your style of living, what’s bothering you and we will find a remedy to help you with that problem,” said Regional Manager Wayne Forde.

This is the first Natural Grocers to open in the state. According to Forde, the move to Lafayette came after a high community demand of wanting healthier options.

“We want to make sure people understand there are choices. We don’t want to force anything on anyone. We just want people to feel comfortable with what we do and the way we could help them,” he added.

The regional managers state that living a more enriching lifestyle doesn’t mean completely giving up on the cajun cuisine.

“The food around here is fantastic. There’s nothing that we have in the store that can’t be incorporated into some healthier alternatives, said Bugge.”

On October 12th, health assistants will be at the store hosting a meal planning event free for the community.

To learn more about the store, click here.