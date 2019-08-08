Live Now
ICE agents rounded up more than 600 migrants throughout Mississippi

ICE agents have carried out the largest statewide sweep of workplaces for undocumented immigrants in U.S. history.

About 680 migrants were rounded up Wednesday at seven food processing plants in six cities in Mississippi.

More than 650 special agents conducted raids at food processing plants arresting majority latino workers and several employers.

One of the locations targeted was Peco Foods- the 8th largest poultry producer in the U.S.

Officials say the migrants will be sent to a facility here in Louisiana for further processing.

