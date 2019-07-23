IBERIABANK wants to restock Solomon House food pantry

IBERIABANK is helping Solomon House in New Iberia to restock their food pantry following Tropical Storm Barry.

IBERIABANK pledged a donation of $1,000 donation at Solomon House in New Iberia in response to the recent food loss the food pantry. In addition to the monetary donation, IBERIABANK branches in New Iberia will kick off a food drive beginning on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The branches, located at 403 North Lewis Street and 1120 Jefferson Terrace Boulevard, will begin accepting non-perishable food items that will be delivered to Solomon House.

“Solomon House does incredible work by giving so much to those in need in New Iberia,” stated Acadiana President Jerry Vascocu. “We want to help get them back on track after their loss and hope that others in the community will want to contribute, as well.”

The food pantry has requested items such as canned goods, fruit juices, crackers, and coffee. Donations will be welcome at the two branches in New Iberia from July 24th until August 9th.

