Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates deadly overnight shooting

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that ended with one person dead.

IPSO Director of Public Affairs, Katherine Breaux confirms a shooting happened on Sugar Oaks Road.

Breaux says the shooting is an on-going investigation and the department can only release limited information.

The shooting was early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m.

Breaux says one person sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

The IPSO would not confirm the victim’s gender nor age.

KLFY will keep you updated on the investigation as information becomes available.

