Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates deadly overnight shooting

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that ended with one person dead.
IPSO Director of Public Affairs, Katherine Breaux confirms a shooting happened on Sugar Oaks Road.
Breaux says the shooting is an on-going investigation and the department can only release limited information.
The shooting was early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m.
Breaux says one person sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
The IPSO would not confirm the victim’s gender nor age.
KLFY will keep you updated on the investigation as information becomes available.
male or female