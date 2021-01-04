Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office closes patrol/records office due to COVID-19

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced today that they are temporarily closing their patrol and records offices to the public due to COVID-19.

The office is still available by phone at (337) 369-3711. Citizens can call for non-emergency help from patrol deputies. You can either call the dispatcher and wait in the patrol office parking lot or have a patrol deputy meet you at your home. Please do not call until you are home and ready for a deputy to arrive.

The same phone number can be used for copies for a report. Staff will give information on how to obtain the report.

All emergency calls should go to 911.