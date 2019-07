Iberia Parish continues to feel the impact of Tropical Storm Barry.

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 30,000 customers were still without power. The area also experienced flooding on Sunday.

KLFY’s Caroline Marcello was near Avery Island Sunday morning when the heavy rains hit the area. Strong winds and rain flooded roads throughout the parish.

Officials are still monitoring the weather. They also tell us crews are working throughout the parish to restore power.