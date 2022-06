NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen at her residence on La. 14.

Roxana Abigail Contreas-Gutierrez, 13, was last seen Wednesday, June 8 wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and pink shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Roxana Abigail Contreras-Gutierrez is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711. Or submit a tip on the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s App.