Ian David Long identified as suspect in Thousand Oaks, California mass shooting

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities have identified the suspect in a mass shooting at a Southern California bar as 28-year-old former Marine Ian David Long. Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean says Long is believed to have killed himself late Wednesday at the Borderline Bar and Grill in the city of Thousand Oaks.

At least 12 people were killed in the attack, including a sheriff’s sergeant who was fatally shot as he tried to enter the bar, a hangout popular with students from nearby California Lutheran University. The gunman was tall and wearing all black with a hood and his face partly covered, witnesses told TV stations. He first shot a security guard standing outside, then went in and opened fire inside the nightclub, the sheriff said.

People comfort each other as they sit near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. where a gunman opened fire Wednesday inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on “college night,” wounding 11 people including a deputy who rushed to the scene. Ventura County sheriff’s spokesman says gunman is dead inside the bar. MARK J. TERRILL / AP

Dean said his department had several previous contacts with Long, including a disturbance call to his home in April, when deputies found him acting irate and irrationally.

The sheriff said the department’s mental health crisis team was called at that time and concluded that Long did not need to be taken into custody under a “5150” order, an evaluation that determines whether a person needs to be involuntarily held for up to 72 hours because they are a threat to themselves or others. The episode was thought to be possible post-traumatic stress disorder because of his military background.

Dean said the other prior encounters were a traffic accident and an incident when he was the victim of a battery at a bar in 2015.

Ian David Long, identified as the gunman in the Borderline Bar shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

The sheriff said the gunman used a Glock 21, a .45-caliber handgun. The weapon holds 10 rounds and one in the chamber, but the gunman’s weapon had an extended magazine that is illegal in California, so it’s unknown how many rounds the weapon held. The ATF is currently investigating how and when the weapon was purchased.

The motive for the attack is still under investigation. Authorities were waiting on a warrant to begin a search of Long’s home in Newbury Park, about five miles from the Borderline bar, for clues. Investigators will also examine Long’s social media accounts, Dean said.

Neighbor Tom Hanson said Long lives in the home with his mother. Hanson says he called the police about six months ago when he heard loud banging and shouting come from Long’s home.

Hanson said he heard “heavy duty banging” followed by shouting and more banging, “then it would get quiet and then it would start over again.”

Hanson says he called sheriff’s deputies and that a deputy arrived and took information but he never learned what happened after the incident. It’s not clear whether that incident was the April disturbance Dean referenced.

Hanson has lived in his house for 40 years and said Long and his mother moved in between 12 and 15 years ago.

He says that Long kept to himself and played baseball when he was younger.

The sheriff said it appeared the shooter fired at random once inside the bar and didn’t target victims, but said that is still under investigation. Dean said it’s likely he was familiar with the establishment.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the shooting suspect may have had issues with post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from his military service, a law enforcement source tells CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton.

The Marine Corps said Long entered active duty in Los Angeles in August 2008 and served until March 2013. He ranked as a corporal in 2011 and his military occupational specialty was machine gunner, the Marine Corps said.

Long was deployed to Afghanistan from November 2010 through June 2011. His last duty assignment was at Kanehoe Bay, Hawaii. He received numerous awards including a combat action ribbon, a Navy unit commendation, a Global War on Terrorism service medal and an Afghanistan campaign medal.

The Marine Corps said in a statement it “extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims in this senseless tragedy.”

Investigators are also looking into whether Long may have had issues with college students, Milton reports. The Borderline, which includes a large dance hall along with several smaller areas for eating and drinking, was holding its regular “College Country Nights” when the attack took place.

In addition to the dead, one other person was wounded by gunfire, and as many as 15 others suffered minor injuries from jumping out windows or diving under tables, authorities said.

Shootings of any kind are extremely rare in Thousand Oaks, a city of about 130,000 people about 40 miles west of Los Angeles, just across the county line.